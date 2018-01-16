NI ROCKS Recommends "Queen of Light" by REXORIA

“Queen of Light” is the debut album from female fronted Swedish melodic metal band Rexoria and it is released on 19th January through Pride & Joy Music. Rexoria formed in 2016 and has toured in support of bands such as Hardcore Superstar and Electric Boys. After digitally releasing a couple of EPs the band signed with Pride & Joy Music n 2017and started work on their debut album. I included the title track “Queen of Light” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 5th January.

Rexoria are Frida Ohlin on lead-vocals and keyboard, Jonas Gustavsson on guitar and bass, Cristofer Svensson on guitar and Martin Gustavsson on drums. The album was produced and mixed by Henrik Pettersson.





The EPs “Moments of Insanity” and “The World Unknown” can be streamed on Spotify. Other than that there is not much more I can tell you about the band, but keep check-out their website for the usual social media links and updates - http://rexoria.com/





There are 11 tracks on the album including a short intro. My favourites would be “Stranded”, “Queen of Light”, “Way to Die”, “The Saviour” and “Hurricane”.

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.



