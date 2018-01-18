NI ROCKS Recommends "Cry Witch" By WITCHCRYER

My third consecutive recommendation this week for an album from a female-fronted band is for “Cry Witch” by Texan band Witchcryer. This one is quite a bit heavier than the other two (Leave’s Eyes and Rexoria) as Witchcryer tick all the boxes for classic doom metal. The band’s debut album is released through Ripple Music on 19th January. I included the title track “Cry Witch” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 21st December.

Witchcryer was formed in 2015 by guitarist Jason Muxlow who had been playing for Chicago band Earthen Grave. He started writing tracks with drummer Javi Moctezuma and then brought in vocalist Suzy Bravo and bass player Marilyn. The band played their first show in 2016 and released a demo called “The Preying Kind – Demo MMXVI” which featured three tracks. Those three tracks are included on the debut album which was initially self-released by the band in early 2017.





The band identifies Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Uriah Heep and Blue Oyster Cult as influences in addition to doom pioneers Witchfinder General, Saint Vitus and Trouble.

Check the band out on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/witchcryer/

