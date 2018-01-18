NI ROCKS Recommends "Lost On The Road To Eternity" by MAGNUM

Iconic rockers Magnum return to Belfast on 1st March to play The Limelight. That gig is part of the tour to support the release of their latest album. “Lost On The Road to Eternity” is released through Steamhammer / SPV on 19th January. I’ve posted recommendations for all the studio albums by Magnum since I started doing them back in 2012 and this one wasn’t going to be the exception. I’m a fairly recent convert to the band, but have been a fan of all their work since then. The lead-off single “Without Love” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 8th December and again on 12th January.

The Belfast show on 1st March is just one of 41 dates on a European tour that is spread over just 56 days. That’s a pretty tight schedule no matter what age you are! I was fortunate enough to interview singer Bob Catley back in May 2016 and that was one of the things we chatted about! That interview is the second most popular article on the Rock Radio NI website – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2621-ni-rocks-interview-with-bob-catley-from-magnum.html and also one of the most popular on our MixCloud site – https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/interview-with-bob-catley-from-magnum-featured-on-the-friday-ni-rocks-show-on-20th-may-2016/





“Lost on the Road to Eternity” provides another masterclass in song writing courtesy of founding members Bob Catley and guitarist Tony Clarkin and the 11 tracks last over 70 minutes so you get plenty of high quality tuneage for your money! In fact the CD version of the album also includes a bonus disc with 4 live tracks. “Lost on the Road to Eternity” is also released on vinyl as a double album.





There are a couple of line-up changes in the band – Catley and Carkin remain of course along with long-time member Al Barrow on bass. Rick Benton has replaced Mark Stanway on keyboards and Lee Morris has replaced Harry James on drums. The latter’s other commitments, particularly with Thunder, necessitated that change. The title track features a guest appearance by Edguy / Advantasia frontman Tobias Sammet.





Check out the Magnum website for tour dates and more information - http://www.magnumonline.co.uk/

