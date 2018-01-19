NI ROCKS Recommends "Pounding The Pavement" by ANVIL

“Pounding The Pavement” is the latest album from Canadian rock legends Anvil. There are a number of common factors connecting this recommendation and the previous one posted for Magnum’s “Lost on the Road to Eternity”. Both bands play The Limelight, Belfast in the next few weeks (Anvil on 13th February), both albums are released via Steamhammer / SPV on 19th January and whilst producing very different sounds, both bands could justifiably be labelled as iconic. I included the track “Ego” on the NI Rocks A-Z Show on 12th December and on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 19th January.

Anvil released their first album back in 1981 and unlike many of their contemporaries who are still around today, they’ve been releasing new studio albums on a regular basis ever since. Their album discography shows no evidence of the band ever slacking off, regardless of the shifting trends in the rock music scene. The release of the documentary “Anvil! The Story of Anvil” in 2008 though seems to have propelled the band to even greater things.





The band formed in 1978, originally as Lips, and two of the four founding members of the band remain at its core – vocalist and guitarist Steve ‘Lips’ Kudlow and drummer Robb Reiner. They are joined by Chris Robertson on bass. The album was recorded at the Soundlodge studios in Germany where the band have had a huge following for many years.





The album’s title track is apparently a reflection of the band’s challenge to survive financially with Kudlow stating “I feel nothing could describe the way we’ve been working for the past forty years better than “Pounding The Pavement”. Anvil have tried for four decades to earn enough money to survive and continue to make music.”





I can’t say that I’ve been a big fan of Anvil over the years as they weren’t a band I ever really got into, but I really like their recent albums (another common factor with Magnum actually) and long-time fans of the band will no doubt love it.





Check out their Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/anvilmetal/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.