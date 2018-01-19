NI ROCKS Recommends "Silent Soldiers" by PRAYER

“Silent Soldiers” is the third album from Finnish melodic rock band Prayer and it was released on 19th January via Escape Music. I hadn’t previously heard of the band and obviously therefore had never listened to the previous albums released in 2005 and 2012. However a quick listen to the promotional links provided by Escape Music convinced me that this was an album worth checking out in more detail. I included the track “Silent Treatment” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 19th January.

Prayer was formed by vocalist Tapani Tikkanen who had been performing in bands since the 80’s. Having recruited a number of like-minded local musicians, the band released their debut album “Wrong Address” in 2005. It was to be another seven years before the follow-up album “Danger In The Dark” would be released. This third album, “Silent Soldiers”, was to take almost as long again to materialise.





There have been a few line-up changes over the years, but the current line-up features Tikkanen on lead vocals, rhythm guitar and percussion, Jukka Ihme on lead guitar, Mike Pohjola on keyboards, Tom Pohjola on bass and Ville Hanhisuanto on drums.





My personal favourites on the album would include “Silent Treatment”, “Ten Days of Hell” and “Get Me Out of Here”. The press release and track numbering suggests there are 12 tracks on the album, however only 11 appeared on my album download, so I can’t comment on Track 8 - “Devil’s Daughter”.

