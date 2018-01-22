NI ROCKS Recommends "Love Hate Conspiracies" by BLOOD RED SAINTS

“Love Hate Conspiracies” is the new album from English rockers Blood Red Saints and it is released on 26th January on the AOR Heaven label. Singer Pete Godfrey was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in December 2015 after the band released their debut album “Speedway”. This is a great follow-up to the debut album, and if anything is a little heavier, which when comes to the melodic rock genre, is generally a good thing. I included the track “Live & Die” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 5th January and on the NI Rocks A-Z Show on 16th January.

Blood Red Saints formed in 2014 and Pete Godfrey explained the evolution of the band in our interview back in 2015 – this can be read here – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2370-ni-rocks-interview-with-pete-godfrey-from-blood-red-saints.html – or listened to here – https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/interview-with-pete-godfrey-blood-red-saints-on-the-friday-ni-rocks-show-11th-dec-2015/





There have been a few line-up changes since the initial album was released. Godfrey remains of course, as does bass player Rob Naylor and guitarist Lee Revill. Pete Newdeck has been replaced on drums by Andy Chemney who had been a member of Angels or Kings alongside Naylor. These four are joined by guitarist Neil Hibbs, formerly of Arkhams Razor and Shy. Paul Laine from The Defiants provides some additional vocals on the track “Is It Over”.





There are 11 tracks on the album. My personal favourites would be “Another Freak”, “Live & Die”, “Something In Your Kiss”, “It Is Over” and “Rise Again”.





Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.