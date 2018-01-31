NI ROCKS Recommends "Lione-Conti" by LIONE & CONTI

“Lione – Conti” is the debut album from a partnership between Italian vocalists Alessandro Conti and Fabio Lione and it was released via Frontiers Music on 26th January. It’s promoted by the label as an Italian version of the Allen / Lande partnership featuring vocalists Russell Allen and Jorn Lande and that seems a reasonable comparison. The track “Ascension” is included on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week.

Fabio Lione was the lead vocalist for Rhapsody of Fire (previously known as Rhapsody) until 2016 when he left to team up again with one of the band’s founding members, guitarist Luca Turilli (who’d left the band in 2011) in a new project, called…Rhapsody! (not at all confusing). Alessandro Conti has been the vocalist with Trick or Treat since they formed in 2002.

Keeping with the Italian theme, the album was written and produced by Simone Mularoni from Italian prog metal band DGM. He also play guitars and bass on the album. The other musicians on the album are Marco Lanciotti (Hell In the Club / Elvenking) on drums and Filippo Martignano on keyboards.

