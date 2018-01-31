NI ROCKS Recommends "Ammunition" by AMMUNITION

I didn’t know much about Norwegian based band Ammunition until they appeared amongst the upcoming Frontiers Music releases recently. When I saw that Erik Mårtensson of Eclipse and W.E.T. was part of the band I was rather keen to check out their self-titled album which was released via Frontiers on 26th January. The track “Freedom Finder” is included on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week.

This is actually the second album from the band which was formed in 2014 by Mårtensson and former Wig Wam singer Age Sten Nilsen. Their debut, entitled “Shanghaied”, was released independently in 2015. Last year the band made it to the finals of the Norwegian heats of the Eurovision competition with the track “Wrecking Crew”, which also made it into the Norwegian charts. Singer Nilsen had some experience with the Eurovision competition, including in 2005 when Wig Wam finished 9th in the Song Contest Final. (Wig Wam released 4 albums between 2004 and 2012 and the band also featured Trond Holter on guitars).

In addition to Nilsen on vocals and Mårtensson on guitar (as well as bass, keys and backing vocals), the band line-up includes Victor Cito Borge (ex TNT) on bass, Jon Pettersen on guitar, Lasse Finbråthen on keyboards and Magnus Ulfstedt (Eclipse) on drums.





Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.



