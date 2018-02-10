NI ROCKS Recommends "The Snake King" by RICK SPRINGFIELD

The PR material for the new Rick Springfield album “The Snake King”, which was released via Frontiers Music on 26th January, advised you to more or less expect the unexpected! Even fore-warned I was caught rather unexpected by the new album. Following on from his previous album “Rocket Science”, I was anticipating something even more country inspired, but instead Springfield has gone down the blues route. The really unexpected delight however is the lyrical content – “Jessie’s Girl” it isn’t! Personally, I love the direction he has taken – others may not be so pleased! I included the track “The Devil That You Know” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 2nd February.

Springfield is now 68 and has been in bands since his early teens – one of those bands apparently toured South Vietnam to entertain Australian troops there in the late 60’s. There can’t be too many rock artists with that on their résumé. He released his first album over 45 years ago, but his best known musically for a succession of albums in the early 80’s and singles such as “Jessie’s Girl”, “Love Somebody”, “Affair of the Heart” and “Celebrate Youth”. Springfield, of course, has also had a successful career as an actor. Following “Rock of Life” in 1988, there was a break in recording and touring until “Karma” was released in 1999. “The Snake King” is his eighth release since 2004.





Over the years, Springfield has been quite open about his battle with depression and it might be that darker aspect of life that has influenced some of the song-writing on “The Snake King”. I’d guess that Christian fundamentalists and Trump supporters may not be big fans of the album.

There are 12 tracks on the album. My favourites would include “Land of the Blind”, “The Devil That You Know”, “God Don’t Care” and the ten minute long closing track “Orpheus in the Underworld”.





