NI ROCKS Recommends "Conqueror's Oath" by VISIGOTH

“Conqueror’s Oath” is the second album from American metal band Visigoth and it was released on 9th February through Metal Blade Records. The band has a sound that is instantly agreeable – blending influences from the classic NWOBHM scene and the US Power Metal scene. I included the track “Warrior Queen” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 2nd February and then “Steel and Silver” on the Show on 16th February.

Visigoth formed in Salt Lake City, Utah in 2010 and released their debut EP “Final Spell” in 2012, with their first album “The Revenant King” following in 2015. The band features Jake Rogers on vocals, Jamison Palmer and Leeland Campana on guitars, Matt Brotherton on bass and Mikey T on drums.

I don’t normally copy large sections of the press release when posting an album recommendation, but in this case it so eloquently sells the album that I thought I’d make an exception!

“With .. Conqueror's Oath, Visigoth stays true to the title and conquers the sophomore slump blues with 8 iron-forged anthems of pure metal magick guaranteed to satiate the hunger of the rock'n'roll hordes! Returning to the depths of the Boar's Nest in their hometown of Salt Lake City to record once again with engineer extraordinaire Andy Patterson (Subrosa, Deathblow, Dreadnought, et al), Conqueror's Oath was hammerforged in a whirlwind month of mayhem and mastered by Dave Otero of Flatline Audio (Satan's Host, Nightbringer, Khemmis, et al). Immortalized by breathtaking cover art created by none other than underground album art legend Kris Verwimp (whose work has graced records by Absu, Bewitched, Desaster, Horna, Moonsorrow, Skullview, Arkona, and many, many more) in proper swords-and-sorcery fashion, Conqueror's Oath stands tall on the field of battle, serving as a gauntleted fist in the face of non-believers; The Revenant King may have introduced Visigoth to skeptical audiences, but Conqueror's Oath will leave no doubt in any metal maniac's mind that this band is here to up the irons and defend the faith!”

Visigoth will be touring across mainland Europe during February and March, but there are no UK dates listed.

Check out the band’s Facebook page for more info - https://www.facebook.com/visigothofficial

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.