NI ROCKS Recommends "All Men Shall Fall" by KILL RITUAL

In my previous album recommendation (for the new Desolation Angels album) I was praising Dissonance Productions for releasing albums from some great British bands founded in the 80’s. The same label also releases albums by some great rock bands formed more recently and one example of that is “All Men Shall Fall” from California rockers Kill Ritual. The album was released on 23rd February and I’ve included the track “Megalomaniac” on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week.

Kill Ritual formed in 2010 and released their debut album “The Serpentine Ritual” in 2012, followed by “The Eyes of Medusa” in 2014 and “Karma Machine” in 2015. I’d posted a recommendation for the 2014 release and have been featuring the band on Shows since then, but “Karma Machine” must have sneaked passed me. That album actually marked a change in vocalist with David Reed Watson (Rage of Angels and Electric Messiah) taking over from Josh Gibson. In fact, the only original member of the band remaining now is lead guitarist Steve Rice. In addition to Rice and Watson, the current line-up features Seamus Gleason on drums, Jim Pegram on bass and Chris Lotesto on guitar.





Kill Ritual will be undertaking a 32 date North American tour with Iced Earth and Sanctuary during February and March and plan to return to Europe in the near future.

Check out the band’s website for more info - http://killritual.com/





