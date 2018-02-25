NI ROCKS Recommends "Sinister Sides" by BLACKWÜLF

“Sinister Sides” is the third album from Californian stoner band Blackwülf and it was released on 23rd February by Ripple Music. In little over five years the band have gained a significant fan base that includes Metallica’s Lars Ulrich. The latest album also features a guest appearance from Geof O’Keefe from Pentagram and Bedemon on three of the eight tracks. The title track “Sinister Sides” is included on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week.

Blackwülf formed in Oakland in 2012 and released their debut album “Mind Traveller” in 2014. Following their move to Ripple Music, their second album “Oblivion Cycle” was released in 2015. The line-up has remained unchanged since 2012 – Alex Cunningham on vocals, guitarist Pete Holmes, Scott Peterson on bass, and drummer Dave Pankenier.





Guitarist and Bedemon / Pentagram co-founder O'Keefe was known to be a fan of the band and was invited to play on the new album. He features on three tracks - ‘Dead to the World’, ‘Sinister Sides’ and a cover of the Cream song ‘Sunshine of Your Love’.





Blackwülf come to the UK in May and will be appearing at Desertfest London.

Check out the band’s website - http://www.blackwulfusa.com/

