NI ROCKS Recommends "Attrition" by SALEM

Salem is another of those 80’s British rock bands who reformed and have now found a home with Dissonance Productions. Their third studio album, entitled “Attrition”, was released on 23rd February. Unusually, the five band members in 2018 are the same as when the band split initially back in 1983. The new album features 11 tracks, recorded in their home town of Hull, and I included the track “Taking Control” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 2nd March.

Formed initially as a four piece in 1979, the band featured Paul Tognola on vocals, Paul Conyers on drums, Adrian Jenkinson on bass and Paul Macnamara on guitar. Tognola was replaced in 1981 by Simon Saxby and Conyers in 1982 by Paul Mendham. Mark Allison joined as a second guitarist in 1981. Those five remained with the band until it split in 1983 and they all came back together for the reformation in 2009 after an approach was made to release some of the early 80’s recordings.





Salem had released a single in 1982 and recorded a few demos. When they reformed, the compilation “In The Beginning” was released in 2010; followed by two EPs. Their first studio album, “Forgotten Dreams”, was released in 2013; followed by “Dark Days” in 2016. Since 2010 the band have been performing at festivals and playing gigs across the UK and Europe.

Check out the band’s website for more information - http://www.salemband.co.uk/





