NI ROCKS Recommends "The Great Divine by REACH

“The Great Divine” is the excellent new album from Swedish band Reach and it was released on 23rd February through Sun Hill Production. (I decided to avoid the obvious cliché and won’t be referring to the album as great or divine ay any point!). The band’s debut album had been released back in 2015, but there have been some changes in the line-up and Reach is now a trio rather than a four-piece. The single “You Say” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 2nd March.

Reach formed in 2012 and made a name for themselves with a YouTube video of their cover of Avicii’s song “Wake Me Up” in 2013 and the appearance of guitarist Ludvig Turner on Swedish Idol in 2014. This paved the way to a record deal and the release of their debut album “Reach Out To Rock” in March 2015. European tours supporting Eclipse and Gus G followed.





Guitarist Ludvig Turner has now taken over the vocals from original singer Alex Waghorn who departed in 2016 along with original bass player David Jones. Turner was the founding member of the band alongside drummer Marcus Johansson and they wanted to move the band in a different direction. Those two are now joined by bass player Soufian Ma’Aoui.





For more information check out the band’s website - http://www.reachofficial.com/ or Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/reachofficialsweden/





About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.

