NI ROCKS Recommends "Age of Discovery" by JOHAN KIHLBERG'S IMPERA

Johan Kihlberg is the drummer for Impera and the band’s founding member. After releasing three albums with Impera between 2012 and 2015, Kihlberg has decided to release a solo project under the name Johan Kihlberg’s Impera – although the association between the solo project and Impera is obviously very prominent. The album, entitled “Age of Discovery” was released on 23rd February through AOR Heaven. The track “Just a Conversation” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 2nd March.

On “Age of Discovery”, Kihlberg has worked with guitarist Lars Chriss from Lion’s Share and bass player Mats Vassfjord from 220 Volt and Impera on all of the tracks. Guitarist Mattias IA Eklundh from Freak’s Kitchen performs the solo on “I Am I”. As well as playing the drums, Kihlberg recorded most of the keyboards on the album, but there are also appearances from Kay Backlund from Lion’s Share and Anders Rybank from Coastland Ride. The lead vocals for the 9 tracks have been shared between 6 different singers. (There’s also a prelude / intro on the album.)

· Michael Sadler from Saga - “Why Does She Care”

· Nigel Bailey from Bailey - “The Right Stuff” and “It’s A Revolution”

· Göran Edman who has worked with Yngwie Malmsteen and John Norum - “Just A Conversation”

· Mike Devine from Seven - “Fear”, “The End of the Road” and “I Am I”

· Nils Patrick Johansson from Lion’s Share - “That’s The Way That Life Goes” and “Fear”

· Michael J Scott - “Falling”

The Impera website has more information about the project - http://www.impera.org/

