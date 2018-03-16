NI ROCKS Recommends "Ain't Always Easy" by STONE BROKEN

“Ain’t Always Easy” is the second album from English band Stone Broken and it was released on 2nd March by Spinefarm Records. This is their first album with Spinefarm as “All In Time” was self-released back in January 2016. Since then the band has been on the rise and I’m looking forward to seeing them supporting Buckcherry in Belfast in June. Ahead of the release of the album, I played the single “Worth Fighting For” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 10th November and “Heartbeat Away” on the Show on 19th January and 9th February. The track “I Believe” is included on the Show this week.

Stone Broken formed in 2013 and released their debut album “All In Time” in 2016. They spent the next 18 months touring, supporting artists such as Glenn Hughes and Living Colour and doing the rounds of the festivals. On the new album they have once again worked with Romesh Dodangoda for production and mixing and the singles and album have been very well received. It entered the National Album Charts at number 37 after being in the top 20 mid-week and was number 2 on the UK Rock & Metal Album Charts.

Stone Broken are Rich Moss on lead vocals and guitar, Chris Davis on guitar and backing vocals, Kieron Conroy on bass and Robyn Haycock on drums and backing vocals. There is undoubtedly a Nickelback vibe with their music, but in my books at least that isn’t a bad thing and I certainly wouldn’t label them because of it.

For more info check out the band’s website at https://www.stonebroken.com/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.

