NI ROCKS Recommends "The Redemption of William Black" by BLAZE BAYLEY

Blaze Bayley was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in March 2017 when he talked in depth about the album “Endure and Survive”; the second part of the “Infinite Entanglement” trilogy - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3074-ni-rocks-interview-with-blaze-bayley.html . A year later, the final part of that trilogy, “The Redemption of William Black”, was released through Blaze’s own label on 2nd March. Once again, Blaze will be touring to support the release of his new album and he’ll be returning to the Diamond Rock Club in Ahoghill on 29th September. I included the track “Are You Here” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 16th March.

Blaze is of course widely known as the former frontman of Iron Maiden for five years (and two studio albums) between 1994 and 1999 and as the vocalist for Wolfsbane from 1984 to 1994 and again since their reformation in 2007. He has now also released nine solo studio albums; the first three as Blaze between 2000 and 2004 and the last six since 2008 as Blaze Bayley. He has also released 3 live albums and the compilation “Soundtracks of My Life”.





The first part of the “Infinite Entanglement” was released in 2016 and the second part in 2017. The 11 tracks on part three concludes the sci-fi story that centres on William Black who is part human, part machine.

Once again, Blaze is backed up by the guys from Absolva on the album and on tour – Chris Appleton on guitar, Martin McNee on drums and Karl Schramm on bass. In addition, WWE star and Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho and Iced Earth/Absolva Luke Appleton provide backing vocals on “Prayers of Light” and Liz Owens duets with Blaze on “18 Days”. Chris Appleton co-wrote and co-produced the album with Blaze.

A UK tour concludes on 21st March but this is followed immediately by two months of European dates. There are a number of festival dates confirmed as well as the return to the Diamond Rock Club in September. Check out the tour dates and find out more about Blaze on his website - http://www.blazebayley.net/

