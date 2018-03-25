NI ROCKS Recommends "Mind Over Matter" by FELSKINN

“Mind Over Matter” is the latest album from Swiss band Felskinn and it was released by Rock of Angels Records (ROAR) on 16th March. This is the first album released since the band went back to the original name Felskinn, having released the previous album as Download and two earlier albums as Felskinn. The band may not be as well-known as other Swiss rock bands such as Krokus, Gotthard or Shakra, but “Mind Over Matter” is definitely an album you’ll want to check out if you’re a fan of any of those bands. The track “Close Your Eyes” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 2nd March.

Singer Andy Portmann formed Felskinn in 2005, having previously fronted Is Not Dead Yet as well as releasing a couple of solo albums and providing backing vocals for Krokus. The band released their self-titled debut in 2006 and “Listen” in 2007 before splitting in 2008. Portman then formed the band Download in 2010, with many of the current members of Felskinn, and released the album “Eleven Stages” in 2014.





The Felskinn line-up features Andy Portmann on vocals, Cyril Montavon and Hef Häfliger on guitars, Beat Schaub on bass and Flavio Mezzodi on drums. The album was recorded with the help of drummer Mike Terrana (Rage / Tarja Turunen) and guitarists Jgor Gianola (U.D.O./Jorn / Gotthard) and Mandy Meyer (Unisonic / Krokus / Gotthard).

Check out the Felskinn website - https://www.felskinn.ch/

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

About “NI Rocks Recommends”