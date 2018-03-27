NI ROCKS Recommends "No Hot Ashes" by NO HOT ASHES

When a band waits 35 years to release their debut album it really needs to be worth waiting for. Local rockers No Hot Ashes have definitely ticked that box with the release of their self-titled debut through Frontiers Music on 23rd March. The band had been active between 1983 and 1990 but never got an album released. The decision to reform in 2013, initially for a one-off show, has finally resulted in the release of this album. I’ve been playing a couple of the tracks (“Boulders” and “Glow”) from the album that had been sent to me by the band for over a year now and I can now add more to the playlist. Lead singer Eamon Nancarrow recorded an interview with my colleague Balatty and myself a few weeks ago and you can find this on the Rock Radio NI website – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3318-rrni-interview-with-eamon-nancarrow-from-no-hot-ashes.html . It featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 9th March along with 4 tracks from the album.

No Hot Ashes had formed in 1983 and released the single “She Drives Me Crazy” in 1986. They recorded an album after signing with GWR Records in 1988 but that wasn’t released by the time the band split in 1990. During that time the band had supported bands such as Magnum, Girlschool and Mama’s Boys. In 2013 the band reformed for a one-off show and released the “Reunion” EP. Things went so well that the decision was taken to keep going and work towards an album release. Over the next few years they’ve played festivals such as Download, Steelhouse, Frontiers, London Calling, Ramblin Man and Hard Rock Hell as well as touring with FM and Romeo’s Daughter.





Unfortunately, bass player and founding member Paul Boyd lost his battle with cancer following the recording of the album and did not get to see it released. It is dedicated to his memory. The other members of the band are Eamon Nancarrow on vocals, Steve Strange on drums, Tommy Dickson on keyboards and Niall Diver and Davey Irvine on guitars.





The album features 9 new tracks written over the past 5 years and a great cover of the Rick Springfield track “Souls”. One of the tracks – “I’m Back” had featured on the “Reunion” EP. I would also highly recommend trying to track down an export version of the album that contains the extra track “I Will” featuring Pat McManus on fiddle.





