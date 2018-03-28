NI ROCKS Recommends "Stevie R Pearce & The Hooligans" by STEVIE R PEARCE & THE HOOLIGANS

Stevie R Pearce and The Hooligans initially released their self-titled debut album in September 2017, but it was re-released through Cargo Records on 23rd March. The band is fronted by Stevie R Pearce who, since 2015, has been playing guitar for Kory Clarke of Warrior Soul and Jizzy Pearl of Love/Hate. The album is a great mix of rock and blues with an underlying punk vibe – rock with attitude! I included the single “Bad Day” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 2nd March.

Stevie R Pearce formed the band Young Lust in 2005 and the short lived Black Bullets in 2011. Kory Clarke saw Young Lust performing in 2015 and recruited Pearce as his guitarist for the Kory Clarke Band and then for Warrior Soul. He toured widely with Kory – most recently in support of the Warrior Soul album “Back on the Lash”. Pearce was also recommended to Jizzy Pearl to be part of his band on the “Wasted in America” 20th Anniversary tour of the UK in 2017.

Stevie R Pearce provides lead vocals and lead guitar on the album. The Hooligans are Dave Sanders on bass, Lewis Clarke on rhythm guitar and Richard Jones on bass.

There are 12 tracks on the album, including a cover of “Folsom Prison Blues”.

Check out the SRP Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/StevieRPearceAndTheHooligans/

