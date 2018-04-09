NI ROCKS Recommends "Earthage" by W.E.T.

A new W.E.T. album is a no-brainer when it comes to decisions on which new releases to post recommendations for! As anticipated, the new album “Earthage” is a quality release full of great tracks and given the talent involved in the band that can hardly come as a surprise. The album was released on 23rd March via Frontiers Music. I featured the lead-off single “Watch The Fire” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 19th January and again on 23rd March.

W.E.T. formed in 2008 and the band name comes from the bands associated with the principle musicians involved- keyboard player Robert Säll from Work of Art, guitarist Erik Mårtensson from Eclipse and singer Jeff Scott Soto from Talisman. Initially Frontiers had asked Säll and Mårtensson to write six songs each for Soto to record and their self-titled debut was released in 2009. All three were involved in writing the tracks for their second album “Rise Up” which was released in 2013. That was followed by a live album in 2014.





It’s been a busy period for all three band members recently. Soto released his solo album through Frontiers in November, just a few weeks after the release of the Sons of Apollo album “Psychotic Symphony” (the latter band play The Limelight in Belfast in July). Mårtensson has been touring in support of the Eclipse album “Monumentum” that was released in March 2017 and in January 2018 released the self-titled debut album from his new band Ammunition. Säll has been working on the new album from FM’s Steve Overland before commencing work on the fourth album from Work of Art.





The three named artists are joined by Eclipse members Magnus Henriksson on guitar and Robban Bäck on drums. There’s also a solo from guitarist Thomas Larsson on the track “Urgent”. Erik Mårtensson was responsible for the recording, production, mixing and mastering.

There are 11 tracks on the new W.E.T. album. My own favourites would include “Watch The Fire”, “Kings On Thunder Road”, “Urgent”, “Dangerous” and “Calling Out Your Name”, but of course there are no bad tracks!

