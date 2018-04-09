NI ROCKS Recommends "Made In Milan" by L.A. GUNS

I don’t post that many recommendations for live albums, but I’m making an exception for “Made In Milan” which was released by Frontiers Music on 23rd March. The simple reason for that exception? It’s L.A. Guns! Unfortunately I was in bed sick when L.A. Guns played here last year so the release of a live album is my consolation! There’s also a live DVD to accompany the album. It was all recorded at the Frontiers Rock Festival in April 2017. I included the live version of “Speed” from the album on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 23rd March.

Guitarist Tracii Guns and singer Phil Lewis reunited in L.A. Guns in 2016 and released the album “The Missing Peace” in October 2017, a few months after their appearance in Milan. I recorded an interview with Phil Lewis to coincide with the release of that album – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3228-ni-rocks-interview-with-phil-lewis-from-la-guns.html

I’d interviewed Traciii about two years earlier, before he reunited with Phil – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2196-ni-rocks-interview-with-tracii-guns.html

The full band line-up on the album features Phil Lewis on vocals, Tracii Guns on lead guitar Michael Grant on guitar, Shane Fitzgibbon on drums and Johnny Martin on bass.

The set-list in Milan included some new tracks as well as the classic tunes - No Mercy, Electric Gypsy, Killing Machine, Bow Solo/Over The Edge, Sex Action, Speed, One More Reason, Kiss My Love Goodbye, Don’t Look At Me That Way, Malaria, Never Enough, Jelly Jam, The Ballad Of Jayne and Rip And Tear. The DVD includes the additional track The Bitch Is Back.

