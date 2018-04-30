NI ROCKS Recommends "Mirrorland" by ESTATE

Estate are a Russian power-metal band who released their second album, “Mirrorland”, through Mighty Music on 20th April. The Danish label also worked with the band on their debut album in 2014, but there have been a few changes in the band since then and the new album marks a bit of a change in direction. I included the lead-off single “Winter Kingdom” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 16th February and then on the NI Rocks A-Z Show on 24th April. The track “Stolen Heart” is featured on the NI Rocks A-Z Show on 1st May.

Estate formed in Krasnodar, Russia in 2012 and played widely on the local scene before releasing the album “Fantasia” through Mighty Music in December 2014. After touring Europe to support that album, there were a few line-up changes that led to the departure of the previous vocalist, guitarist and drummer.





Work on “Mirrorland” commenced in late 2015 and the recordings were completed by May 2017. The band now features Iliand Ferro on vocals, Petr Filevsky on guitar and original members Vadim Lalayan on bass and Dmitry ‘Mauzer’ Efimov on keyboards. The drums on the album were recorded by Maks Petreno.





The “Mirrorland” album also features guest appearance from singers Mats Leven (Therion / Yngwie Malmsteen / Treat) on the track “Matter of Time” and Mark Boals (Royal Hunt / Ted Nugent / Yngwie Malmsteen / Ring of Fire) on the track “Knight of Hope”. There are standard versions of these tracks on the album too.





You can find more info on the band’s website - http://estate-band.com/

