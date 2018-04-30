NI ROCKS Recommends "Of Jupiter And Moons" by TEMPERANCE

“Of Jupiter And Moons” is the fourth studio album from Italian melodic / symphonic / power metal band Temperance and it was released on 20th April by Scarlet Records. The band has a distinctive sound resulting from the fact that it features three vocalists in the line-up. However, on this latest album there is a significant change with the arrival of two new vocalists. The album’s title track was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 13th April.

Temperance formed in 2013 and released their debut self-titled album in 2014, followed by “Limitless” the following year. On those first two album, the female vocals were provided by Chiara Tricarico, whilst rhythm guitarist Sandro Capone provided clear vocals and lead guitarist Marco Pastorino provided rough vocals. Capone had left by the time the third album “The Earth Embraces Us All” was released in 2016, with Pastorino taking on the additional role. A live DVD/CD was released in 2017.





The new line-up features Alessia Scolletti as female vocalist and Michel Guaitoli providing the clear male vocals. Pastorino remains on lead guitar and rough vocals whilst fellow founding member Luca Negro plays bass. Drummer Alfonso Mocerino joined the band for the recording of the live album in 2017.





There are ten tracks on “Of Jupiter and Moons” and fans of bands that gravitate around those melodic, symphonic and power metal vibes will want to check out the latest release from Temperance.





Checkout the band’s website - https://www.temperanceband.com/

