NI ROCKS Recommends "Perfect Storm" by VOLSTER

“Perfect Storm” is the debut album from Swedish melodic hard band Volster and it was released on 20th April by Rock of Angels Records (ROAR). The band take their influences mainly from the rock bands of the late 70’s and early 80’s and two of the band members had been in the band Masquerade together in the late 80’s and early 90’s. The title track “Perfect Storm” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 13th April.

Guitarist Ulf Andersson and bass player Henrik Lundberg knew each other from being together in the band Masquerade for a time and in 1996 they recorded a four song demo using the name Volster. Nothing developed from that initially and both went on to other projects. Lundberg released an album with House of Heavy in 2009. In 2013 the decision was taken to reincarnate Volster and work commenced on the debut album.





Andersson and Lundberg were joined by singer Peter Tenning and drummer Daniel Granlund for the recording of the album which was co-produced by the band alongside Max Norman, who also did the mixing. It was mastered by Thomas ‘Plec’ Johansson.





There are 12 great tracks on the album and any fans of melodic hard rock are sure to be pleased by what they hear.





Check out the band on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/volsterband/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”