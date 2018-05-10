NI ROCKS Recommends "All Rise" by PERFECT PLAN

“All Rise” is the debut album from Swedish melodic rock band Perfect Plan and it was released by Frontiers Music on 20th April. The band formed in 2014 and was signed to Frontiers in 2017. The track “In And Out of Love” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 23rd March, followed by “Gone Too Far” on 6th April.

Perfect Plan are Kent Hilli on vocals, Rolf Nordström on guitar, per-Plof Sedin on bass, Leif Ehlin on keyboards and Fredrik Forsberg on drums. The band formed in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden in late 2014 and is influenced heavily by AOR / Melodic Rock artists from the 80’s.

Other than that there isn’t really much that I can tell you about the band. I can tell you that there are 11 tracks on the album and that is well worth checking out if you’re a fan of melodic rock.

In addition to the two tracks that I’ve already featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show, stand-out tracks would include “Bad City Woman”, “What Goes Around” and “1985”.

Check out the band’s website at http://www.perfectplan.se/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

