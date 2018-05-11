NI ROCKS Recommends "Lucifer's Factory" by STORMZONE

“Lucifer’s Factory” is the sixth album from local rockers Stormzone and it was released on 23rd April through Metal Nation Records. Each album brings something a little different from the previous one, but you can always be guaranteed that the band will deliver some great metal tunes, and “Lucifer’s Factory” certainly has plenty of those. So far on the Friday NI Rocks Show, I’ve played “Dark Hedges” (13th April), “Lucifer’s Factory” (20th April) and “Cushy Glen” (4th May). Tracks from the album will be a regular feature on the Show.

Stormzone formed in 2004 and released their debut album “Caught In the Act” in 2007. That first album has been the most melodic of all the albums to date as since “Death Dealer” in 2010 the band has had a heavier, more guitar-driven sound. The third album “Zero To Rage” was released in 2011, followed by “Three Kings” in 2013 and “Seven Sins” in 2015.





There have been quite a few changes to the line-up over the years, but a constant throughout has been singer John ‘Harv’ Harbinson. Bass player Graham McNulty has been with the band for over ten years and guitarist Steve Moore joined in 2011. The newest members are Jr Afrifa on guitar and Jonathan Millar on drums. Steve Moore has produced all of the albums since “Zero To Rage”.

There are 13 tracks on the digital version of the album, with a bonus track being available on the physical CD. Lasting almost an hour and a quarter the CD definitely offers plenty of bang for your buck – and lots of guitars!

