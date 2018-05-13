NI ROCKS Recommends "Prevail II" by KOBRA AND THE LOTUS

Canadian band Kobra and the Lotus released the second part of their double album on 27th April. “Prevail II” was released via Napalm Records almost a year after “Prevail I” which came out on 12th May 2017. The albums result from a PledgeMusic campaign for a double album that dates back to 2015 prior to the band signing with Napalm. I’d pledged at that time and also later ordered the vinyl version of “Prevail II” having bought “Prevail I” on vinyl when the band played Belfast for the first time last November. The single “Losing My Humanity” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 9th March, followed by “Let Me Love You” on 30th March then “Velvet Roses” and their cover of “The Chain” on 4th May.

Kobra and the Lotus formed in 2009 and released their debut album in 2010, followed by their self-titled album in 2012. Lead singer Kobra Paige did an interview for us via e-mail in January 2013 after we’d spoken during their UK tour supporting Buckcherry. The third album “High Priestess” was released in 2014, followed by an EP of covers called “Words of the Prophets” in 2015. Kobra was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in August 2017 – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3178-ni-rocks-interview-with-kobra-paige-from-kobra-and-the-lotus.html

“Prevail II” was recorded at the same time as “Prevail I” but the decision was taken to stagger the release dates. During the recording the band consisted of Kobra Paige on vocals, Jasio Kulakowski on guitar, Brad Kennedy on bass and Marcus Lee on drums. A second guitarist, Ronny Gutierrez joined the band more recently.

There are 11 tracks on the album, including the cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain”, an acoustic version of the single “Let Me Love You” and an instrumental called “Ribe”.

Check out the band’s website at http://kobraandthelotus.com/

