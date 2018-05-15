NI ROCKS Recommends "Invincible" by CROSSON

“Invincible” is the latest album from Australian band Crosson, following on from “Spreading The Rock ‘n’ Roll Disease” in 2016. The new album was released on 27th April by Metalapolis Records. Described as “futuristic theatrical rock warriors” in the press release, there is a bit of a Steel Panther vibe to the album and the band's image, but thankfully (for me anyway) that is outweighed by the 80’s rock influences! The track “Broken” will be included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 18th May.

Crosson was formed around 2006 by singer and guitarist Jason Crosson. The first album “We Are The Future” was released in 2008, followed by “Dreamer” in 2011. Prior to the release of the album “Spreading The Rock ‘n’ Roll Disease” in 2016 there was an EP of the same name in 2014. I posted a recommendation for the album back in 2016 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews/2830-ni-rocks-recommends-qspreading-the-rock-n-roll-diseaseq-by-crosson.html

There have been a few line-up changes over the years. The band previously included female backing singers but that no longer seems to be the case, although the track “Unconditional Love” is a duet with Finnish singer Jessica Wolff. Jason Crosson provides lead vocals, guitars and keyboard, whilst Joel McDonald plays guitar, Jordan McDonald plays drums and Dario Bortolin play bass. Joel and Jordan have been with Crosson from the outset.

There are ten tracks on the album. Personal favourites would include “Rock Warriors”, “Never Give Up”, “Broken”, “Invincible” and “”Rebel Train”.

Check out the band’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/CrossonRock/

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site