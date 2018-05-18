NI ROCKS Recommends "A Funeral for the World" by SANHEDRIN

“A Funeral for the World” is the debut album from New York band Sanhedrin. It was originally self-released by the band during 2017, but Sanhedrin have now been signed to Cruz Del Sur Music and the album was released by the label on 27th April. I included the album’s opening track “Riding on the Dawn” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 4th May.

Sanhedrin has quite a distinct sound. There are big doom / stoner influences but it’s mixed with classic rock and metal vibes. However you want to label it, there is something in the Sanhedrin sound that instantly appealed to me.





Sanhedrin formed in Brooklyn in 2014 and features Erica Stoltz on lead vocals and bass, Jeremy Sosville on guitar and Nathan Honor on drums. A demo was released in 2015 ahead of the band self-releasing their debut album in 2017.

