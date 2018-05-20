NI ROCKS Recommends "Higher and Higher" by HEARTWIND

“Higher and Higher” is the debut album from a melodic hard rock band called Heartwind that formed in Sweden around 2016 and features former members of bands such as Constancia, The Poodles and Narnia. The two founding members had been friends for over fifteen years before they started writing the tracks for this album and recruiting musicians to make it a reality. “Higher and Higher” was released on 27th April through the AOR Heaven label. The track “Through The Light” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 13th April.

The two songwriters who been friends for many years were guitarist Göran Engvall (Hitworks) and keyboard player Mikael Rosengren (Constancia). Having written the songs, they then recruited singer Germán Pascual (Narnia) and drummer Peter TrumPeter Svensson (Constancia). Pascual then brought onboard guitarist Martin Hall from his own band and bass player Germain Leth (The Poodles). The songs are heavily influenced by 80’s Def Leppard, Whitesnake and Journey.





The album is mastered by Eril Mårtensson from Eclipse / WET and features guest lead vocals from Tåve Wanning of Adrenaline Rush on the track “Too Late For Roses” and from Nina Söderquist on the track “One Night Away From You”. There is also a guest appearance from guitarist Janne Stark of Grand Design, Constancia etc.

Find out more about Heartwind on their website - https://www.heartwind.se/

