NI ROCKS Recommends "What Will Be" by ELEVATION FALLS

“What Will Be” is the new album from Dublin band Elevation Falls and it was released on 19th April. The female fronted band formed back in 2012 and deliver a great hard rock / blues sound. Unfortunately, I haven’t managed to catch them live yet but I’ve been playing tracks from their earlier releases for a few years and had pre-ordered “What Will Be” based on those songs. I wasn’t to be disappointed. The track “Vultures” was included on the NI Rocks A-Z Show on 24th April and “Zombie” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 27th April. Expect more tracks on the Show soon.

Elevation Falls was formed by a young lady with a big voice – the then 16 year old Hazel Jade – in 2012. The band went on to play across Ireland and Northern Ireland over the next few years and won the Irish heat of Hard Rock Café’s ‘Hard Rock Rising’ in 2016, followed by the Hard Rock Hell ‘Highway To Hell’ competition in 2017.





The band released a couple of tracks in 2013/14 ahead of a 7 track EP/album called “Origins” in 2015. At some point these tracks were sent to Rock Radio NI and I was introduced to their music. “Origins” and the earlier signals are available from the band’s website.

In Elevation Falls alongside vocalist Hazel Jade Rogers (who also plays piano and acoustic guitar) are guitarists Chris ‘Crispy’ Young and Darragh Shields and founding member Gabriel Grecco on bass (he has also been the drummer and guitarist). The newest member is drummer Alex Sanchez de Orduña from Spain who joined the band in April. The album credits list Koréy Thomas as the drummer on all 11 tracks.

Find out more information check out the band’s website - https://www.elevationfalls.com/

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site