NI ROCKS Recommends "All You Need Is Soul" by JIZZY PEARL

“All You Need Is Soul” is the new album from Jizzy Pearl of Love/Hate. The album was released on 11th May by Frontiers Music. I’ve featured all three singles on the Friday NI Rocks Show over the past few weeks and all three were included on the Show on 27th April along with an interview with Jizzy –http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3345-ni-rocks-interview-with-jizzy-pearl-april-2018.html

My favourite track “When The Devil Comes” was on the Show on 18th May.

I can understand why for commercial reasons the album is marketed as ‘Jizzy Pearl of Love/Hate’ and having interviewed Jizzy a few times I know why he doesn’t want to release material as Love/Hate. Personally, I’d have just went with ‘Jizzy Pearl’, but regardless of how you market it, in my own humble opinion, “All You Need Is Soul” is a better album than the Love/Hate albums. No doubt, some will be “Mortified” by that statement, but “It Doesn’t Matter” as “When The Devil Comes” for me I’ll know I’m right! The album is full of “Little Treasures”! (see what I did there!!)





Jizzy Pearl is of course known as the voice of Love/Hate and the last couple of times he has toured the UK it has been to promote the anniversary of the release of the early Love/Hate albums. “All You Need Is Soul” is therefore long overdue – his last release was the “Crucified” EP in December 2013. That EP was originally to be released as a Love/Hate EP but disputes led to it being changed to a Jizzy Pearl release.





The tracks on the album were written and produced by Jizzy. Joining him on the album are former Love/Hate guitarist Darren Housholder, drummer Dave Moreno from Puddle of Mudd and bass player Mark Dutton.

