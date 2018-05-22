NI ROCKS Recommends "Hard Times" by DOOMSDAY OUTLAW

“Hard Times” is the third album from English band Doomsday Outlaw and their first since signing to Frontiers Music who released the album on 11th May. It’s also the third album recommendation that I’ve posted for Doomsday Outlaw, following their self-released albums in 2015 and 2016. A number of tracks from “Hard Times” were released by Frontiers ahead of the album – “Spirit That Made Me” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 16th February, “Over and Over” on 2nd March and again on 27th April (as well as being on the NI Rocks A-Z Show on 10th April) and “Bring It On Home” on 13th April.

Doomsday Outlaw formed in Derbyshire in 2013 and released their debut album “Black River” in April 2015, just ahead of replacing their initial vocalist with Phil Poole. He joined guitarists Steve Broughton and Gavin Mills, bass player Indy Chanda and drummer John Willis. Together this line-up self-released the band’s second album “Suffer More” in May 2016 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews/2654-ni-rocks-recommends-qsuffer-moreq-by-doomsday-outlaw.html

“Suffer More” gained the band a lot of praise and they signed with Frontiers soon after. Since then they’ve been touring and playing festivals across the UK. Their most recent outing has been supporting Jizzy Pearl on his tour of the UK mainland over the past few weeks – his new album was also released by Frontiers on the same day as “Hard Times”. Doomsday Outlaw also headlined the recent Frontiers ‘New Breed Night’ in Camden in April.

There are 11 tracks on “Hard Times” and if you’re a fan of bluesy hard rock this album is definitely one you want to check out!

Find out more at https://www.doomsdayoutlaw.com/

