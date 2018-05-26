NI ROCKS Recommends "Only Human" by VEGA

“Only Human” is the fifth album from British melodic rock band Vega and it was released via Frontiers Music on 11th May; almost 2 years to the day since the release of the previous album “Who We Are”. It’s the third Vega album that I’ve posted a recommendation for (starting with “Stereo Messiah” in 2014) and I’ve also interviewed lead singer Nick Workman on two occasions. The track “Last Man Standing” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 23rd March and “Go To War” on 25th May.

Vega formed in 2009 and released their first album “Kiss of Life” through Frontiers in 2010. For their next album “What The Hell!” in 2013, the band had moved to Spinefarm, but returned to Frontiers for “Stereo Messiah” the following year. I recorded an interview with Nick following the release of that album and then recorded another interview when they were in Belfast in May 2016 supporting Magnum to coincide with the release of “Who We Are”.

2014 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1699-ni-rocks-interview-with-nick-workman-from-vega.html

2016 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2640-ni-rocks-interview-with-nick-a-marcus-from-vega.html

Three of the founding members of Vega, remain with the band – vocalist Nick Workman who also plays acoustic guitar and the twins Tom Martin on bass and James Martin on keyboards. Lead guitarist Marcus Thurston officially joined in 2013 but had been part of the band for some time prior to that. The other two members joined the band in 2017 – drummer Martin ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson and guitarist MyKey Kew.

The album was once again mixed by Harry Hess of Harem Scarem and features 12 tracks, which again range from softer melodic tunes to the heavier offerings that I usually tend to prefer.

Check out the Vega website at http://www.vegaofficial.co.uk/





Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site





About “NI Rocks Recommends”