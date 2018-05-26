NI ROCKS Recommends "Evolve" by LILLYE

“Evolve” is the debut album from Australian female fronted band Lillye and it was released on 18th May via Eclipse Records. The band is fronted by Virginia Lillye, a former performer in musicals such as Cats and Grease around Europe, who then returned to Australia to start a rock band. After releasing an EP in 2014 the band toured and performed on a regular basis, including shows for the troops based in the Middle East, before starting work on their debut album. I played the track “In The End” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 11th May.

Lillye formed in 2012, but I first heard of them only a few months ago when Eclipse sent out a press-release to announce they’d signed the band. That press release included a link to the video for track “Who I’m Meant To Be” from the band’s 2014 self-titled EP. I immediately bought the track and it was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in February.

Virginia Lillye had moved to Europe in her twenties and spent the next ten years performing in major roles in many musicals. In her spare time she fronted bands at corporate events all over the world. After returning to Australia she teamed up with bass player Christian Lauria, guitarist Matt Ellis and drummer Bennet Livinston to form the band Lillye.





There are 11 tracks on the album. The singles so far, “Run” and “In The End” probably wouldn’t actually be my favourites on the album as there are some very strong tracks. Perhaps “Chained” and “Grass is Greener”!

Check out the band’s website at http://www.lillye.net/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

