NI ROCKS Recommends "The Calling" by PRIMITAI

“The Calling” is the fifth album from English metal band Primitai and it was released on 25th May via Dissonance Records. The band have been around for 15 years and are inspired by the classic metal bands, but deliver their own brand of melodic metal. Over the years they’ve played alongside NWOBHM legends, thrash and power metal bands and sleaze rockers. I included the track “Overdrive” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 1st June.

Primitai formed in Berkshire in 2003 and released their debut album “Through The Gates of Hell” in 2007. That was followed by “The Line of Fire” in 2010 and “Night Brings Insanity” in 2013. I published a recommendation for their last album “Night Brings Insanity” in 2016 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews/2622-ni-rocks-recommends-qnight-brings-insanityq-by-primitai.html

The band features founding members Guy Miller on vocals and Srdjan Bilic on lead guitar; along with Sergio Giròn on guitar, Scott Miller on bass and Jonathan Warren on drums.

Check out the band’s Facebook page for more info - https://www.facebook.com/primitai/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something out, not a traditional “something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check review”!

