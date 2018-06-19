NI ROCKS Recommends "Hymn of the Cosmic Man" by FIRE DOWN BELOW

“Hymn of the Cosmic Man” is the second album from Belgian band Fire Down Below and it was released via Ripple Music on 8th June. Fire Down Below are a stoner rock band and that’s a genre I don’t feature that often, but something about this album just clicked with me. I included the tracks “Saviour of Man” on the NI Rocks A-Z Show on 15th May and “Ascension” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 8th June.

Fire Down Below formed in Ghent in 2015 and self-released their debut album “Viper Vixen Goddess Saint” in 2016. That album was then picked up by Ripple Music and re-released in June 2017. The press release for the new album describes it as a “melee of fuzzed-out stoner rock, heavy psych and grunge”. Whatever you want to call it, I like it!





Fire Down Below are Bert Wynsberghe on bass, Sam Nuytens on drums, Kevin Gernaey on guitar and Jeroen Van Troyen on vocals and guitar. You can find the band on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/firedownbelow/

