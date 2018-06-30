NI ROCKS Recommends "My Midnight Things" by LIZZY BORDEN

“My Midnight Things” is the new album from American rockers Lizzy Borden and it is their first release in over ten years. The band made their name in LA in the 80’s and 90’s, releasing four studio albums between 1984 and 1989. “My Midnight Things” is the third studio album since 2000 and it was released via Metal Blade Records on 15th June. I included the track “Long May They Haunt Us” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 1st June and “The Scar Across My Heart” on the Show on 29th June.

The band Lizzy Borden was formed in 1983 by brothers Lizzy Borden on vocals and Joey Scott on drums. After signing with Metal Blade in 1984 the band released their debut EP, followed by their first album “Love You To Pieces” in 1985. Three more studio albums and live album were released over the next four years and the band went through a number of changes in guitarist and bass player. After releasing a compilation in 1994, the band took a short hiatus from 1996 to 1999. When they reformed the line-up included guitarist Alex Nelson and bass player Marten Andersson. The album “Deal With The Devil” was released in 2000 and was their first studio album in eleven years. When Nelson was killed in a car crash in 2004 the band dissolved for a few years before returning in 2006. The album “Appointment With Death” was released the following year.

“My Midnight Things” has been a long time in preparation and vocalist Lizzy Borden has spoken about the work involved in writing tracks and ensuring that the final album meets his own expectations. He also produced the album as well as doing all the vocals, guitars and bass as well as some keyboards. Joey Scott does the drumming and Marliese Quance Mildenberger plays keyboards.

Check out the Lizzy Borden website at http://www.lizzyborden.com





About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!





