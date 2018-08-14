NI ROCKS Recommends "Long Night's Journey Into Day" by REDEMPTION

American band Redemption released their seventh studio album, “Long Night’s Journey Into Day”, through Metal Blade Records on 27th July. The album is the first to feature Swedish singer Tom Englund who is best known as the frontman for Evergrey. Englund replaces Ray Alder of Fates Warning who had been part of Redemption since 2004. I’ve played a couple of tracks from the album on the Friday NI Rocks Show – “Eyes You Dare Not Meet In Dreams” on 27th July and the cover of U 2’s “New Year’s Day” on 10th August.

Redemption formed in California in 2001 and released their self-titled debut album in 2003. This was to be the only album featuring original singer Rick Mythiasin who had been replaced by Fates Warning frontman Ray Adler by the time the second album “The Fullness of Time” was released in 2005. Further albums followed in 2007, 2009 and 2011 before one of Redemption’s founding members, guitarist Bernie Versailles, had to take an hiatus from the band in 2014 due to health reasons. The next album, “The Art of Loss” in 2016, featured a number of guest guitarists as well the other remaining founder member, guitarist Nick van Dyk.

The album title “Long Night’s Journey Into Day” is a play on words on the title of the famous play and movie “Long Day’s Journey Into Night”. The rationale being that “It’s a long night. It’s a journey and at times it’s a struggle. But there is daybreak.”

The Redemption line-up on “Deliverance” features guitarist and founding member Nick van Dyk, vocalist Tom Englund, drummer Chris Quirarte, bass player Sean Andrews and new member Vikram Shankar on keyboards. There are guest guitarist appearances from Simone Mularoni (DGM) and Chris Poland (Megadeth etc).





Check out the band’s website at https://www.redemptionweb.com/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!



