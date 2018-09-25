NI ROCKS Recommends "Moral Decay" by TASTE

To most rock or blues fans, certainly those on this island, the name Taste is synonymous with the late 60’s and the legendary Rory Gallagher (although the band did reform in the late 90’s). However, in this case, Taste are a Swedish band formed by two brothers in 2009 and “Moral Decay” is their second album, which was released on 31st August by AOR Heaven. The track “Alive” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 31st August.

Brothers Christoffer and Felix Borg formed Taste in 2009 with the vision to record classic AOR songs influenced by bands such as FM and Giant. They released their self-titled debut album through AOR Heaven in 2013 before taking a hiatus whilst the brothers were part of the band Art Nation and Christoffer got into music production.





The brothers signalled their return with the release of the single “We Are Back” before re-signing with AOR Heaven for the release of “Moral Decay”.

Christoffer provides the lead vocals and plays guitar, bass and synths whilst Felix plays drums, acoustic guitar, bass and synths.

Check out the band’s Facebook page for more info – www.facebook.com/tasteswe

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

About “NI Rocks Recommends”