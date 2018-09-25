NI ROCKS Recommends "Road To Disorder" by I'LL BE DAMNED

“Road To Disorder” is the second album from Danish band I’ll Be Damned and it was released on 31st August via Drakkar Entertainment. Promoted as Denmark’s hottest rock sensation since Volbeat, I’ll Be Damned deliver their own brand of music meshing together a variety of metal / rock sub-genres. I featured the track “You Are The Young” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 21st September.

I’ll Be Damned formed in Aarhus, Denmark in 2010 and released their self-titled debut album in 2015. This was then re-released by Drakkar Entertainment in 2017. The band’s first album got some great reviews and they have built up a loyal fanbase in Denmark and Germany.





I’ll Be Damned are Stig Gamborg on vocals, Mathias Smidt on drums, Kristian Sloth and Boris Tandrup on guitars and Jens Lunde on bass.

Check out the band’s website at http://illbedamned.dk/

