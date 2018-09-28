NI ROCKS Recommends "Purgatorio" by MANIMAL

“Purgatorio” is the third album from Swedish band Manimal (not to be confused with the French death metal band of the same name) and it was released on 7th September via AFM Records. The band name always reminds me of the awful TV series from the 80’s, but thankfully the music is of a much better quality and this is actually the second album recommendation that I’ve posted for this band. The single “Manimalized” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 17th August and the title track is on the Show this week.

Manimal formed in Gothenburg in 2001. Following the release of a number of demos between 2002 and 2006, the band released their debut album “The Darkest Room” in 2009. This was followed by “Trapped In The Shadows” in 2015. I posted a recommendation for that album and tracks from it have been included on the Friday NI Rocks Show or NI Rocks A-Z Show a few times.

The new album was produced by the band and the album title comes from the writings of Dante. It was apparently chosen to reflect one of the themes of the album – “the state of mankind and the world today – the general, ongoing decay which we seem to lack the ability to stop.”





Manimal are vocalist Samuel Nyman, guitarist Henrik Stenroos, bass player Kenny Boufadene and drummer André Holmqvist. Check out their website at http://www.manimal.se/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

