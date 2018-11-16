NI ROCKS Recommends "Don't Want to Dance" by BROWSING COLLECTION

Browsing Collection is a young, all-female band from Sweden that delivers rock / pop-punk inspired, energetic, catchy tunes. Despite the members only being between 21 and 25 years old now, the band formed more than ten years ago. On 26th October they self-released a new EP called “Don’t Want To Dance”. I’ve included the track “Thank God It’s Friday” on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week.

The band formed in 2008 and released their first EP, “Noise of Destruction” in 2009. Following another couple of EP/Single releases and a few changes in the line-up, the current members of the band released their debut album “Greeting From Wonderland” in 2015. The band have toured across Sweden for many years and played all the big festivals including Sweden Rock. They’ve also just returned from a tour of South Korea.





Browsing Collection are Mimi Brander on lead vocals and guitar, Moa Lenngren on guitar, Nora Lenngren on bass and Carro Karlsson on drums. Check out the website which provides more information on the band members and their music releases - http://browsingcollection.com/

The new EP features six tracks; which are probably a more mature, heavier collection of tunes than those which were included on the previous album.





