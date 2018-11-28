NI ROCKS Recommends "Iris" by OWL COMPANY

I posted an interview with Brazilian band Owl Company in July 2017 just after the release of their debut album “Horizon”. Lead singer Enrico Minelli had stated in the interview that the second album was already written and that the band were we looking for a label ahead of recording it. Clearly, the band has wasted no time as since then they’ve signed to Eclipse Records and on 9th November they released their second album “Iris”. The single “Pieces” had been released earlier this year and I’d included it on the Friday NI Rocks Show in May, but it isn’t included on the new album. However, the track “Antagonist” was included on the Show on 16th November and we’ll have another on the NI Rocks A-Z Show very soon.

The interview with lead singer Enrico Minelli can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3172-ni-rocks-interview-with-owl-company.html - the remainder of the band are Felipe Ruiz and Bruno Solera on guitars, Fabio Yamamoto on bass and Thiago Biasoli on drums.





Following the release of “Horizon” last year, Owl Company went on tour in North America and whilst in L.A. they hooked up with producer Matt Wallace. They recorded the single “Sirens” with him and sent it around the record companies. Once signed to Eclipse Records, they returned to record the new album with Wallace as well.

You can find the band on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/owlcoband/





About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!





