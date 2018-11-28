NI ROCKS Recommends "Second Coming" by NORDIC UNION

“Second Coming” is the second album from Nordic Union and it was released on 9th November by Frontiers Music. The band is a collaboration between Danish Pretty Maids singer Ronnie Atkins and Swedish guitarist Erik Martensson of Eclipse and W.E.T. They released their first, self-titled album back in January 2016. So far I’ve played two tracks from the new album on the Friday NI Rocks Show – “Because of Us” on 26th October and “It Burns” on 16th November – as well as “Rock’s Still Rolling” on the NI Rocks A-Z Show on 27th November.





Nordic Union was formed in 2015 after Martensson sent some demos to Atkins. That led to the two working together on the first album which was released through Frontiers in January 2016. The album was well received and there were many calls for a follow-up to be recorded.





“Second Coming” has proven to be as good as the debut album, with Atkins and Martensson delivering some great performances. Atkins provides lead and backing vocals on the album, whilst Martensson looks after guitars, bass, keyboards and backing vocals as well as production. Those two are joined by Magnus Ulfstedt from Eclipse on drums.





Check out the band’s Facebook page -

https://www.facebook.com/NordicUnionMusic/





Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site





About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!





Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site