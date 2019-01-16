NI ROCKS Recommends "Get It Out" by ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE

Back in 2014, Anthrax bass player Frank Bello and Megadeth bass player David Ellefson united to form Altitudes & Attitude and released a self-titled EP. On 18th January they release an album called “Get It Out” through Megaforce Records. Bello once again takes on the role of lead vocalist and both he and Ellefson also recorded guitars on the album. However, they’re also joined by a number of guest guitarists. The track “Out Here” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 11th January.

The Altitudes & Attitude EP that was released in 2014 featured three tracks and these have been remixed and remastered and included on the new album along with ten new tracks. The project traces its roots back to 2010 when Bello and Ellefson toured together on a bass clinic.

The two iconic bass players are joined again by drummer Jeff Friedl and there are guest appearances from guitarists Ace Frehley, Gus G, Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper Band), Christian Martucci (Stone Sour), Russ Parish (‘Satchel’ from Steel Panther), Jon Donais (Anthrax) and Miki Black (who also provides some vocals). David’s daughter Athena Ellefson also makes an appearance on piano on the track “All There Is” which also features Randy Walker on Hammond organ.

Check out the website at https://www.altitudesandattitude.com/





