NI ROCKS Recommends "Against" by SECRET RULE

“Against” is the fifth album to be released by Italian female-fronted band Secret Rule since they formed in 2014 and I’ve published recommendations for all five. The latest album was released on 21st February through Pride & Joy Music. The band have featured regularly on the NI Rocks Shows on Rock Radio NI over the past five years and the track “Purgatory” from the new album was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 24th January.

The Secret Rule line-up has remained fairly stable since the band formed in 2014, with three of the members having been there since the beginning. The band is fronted by singer Angela Di Vincenzo. She is joined by guitarist Andy Menario, bass player Michele Raspanti and drummer Alex Beccati. The latter joined the band in August 2019 and the drummer on “Against” was actually Nicola Corrente who had been with the band since 2015.

Secret Rule released their debut album “Transposed Emotions” through Rocksector Records in 2015, before moving to Scarlet Records for the release of “Machination” in 2016. The next three albums have all been released through Pride & Joy Music – “The Key to the World” in 2017, “The 7 Endless” in 2019 and the latest album “Against”.





Check out the band’s website at https://www.secretrule.it/





Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site





About “NI Rocks Recommends”

This is purely a personal recommendation and some information about the artist and the album; not a traditional ‘review’. Most of the recommendations posted are for albums that have been sent to us digitally by the record label or promoter. Quite often I’ve also bought the album on CD or vinyl as well and sometimes I just feel the need to post a recommendation for an album that I’ve bought myself. Essentially these are albums that I like and which I’ve played some tracks from on the Shows on Rock Radio NI!



