Bad Touch recruit 20-year-old guitar virtuoso – Harry Slater

Congratulations to Bad Touch who have recruited 20-year-old guitar virtuoso, Harry Slater, as their new lead guitarist. Harry replaces original guitarist, Rob Glendinning, who suggested Slater as his successor.

Rock and blues music fans will get a chance to see Slater in action with Bad Touch when they join Broken Witt Rebels in March and April for their co-headlining Planet Rock “Roadstars” UK Tour.

BROKEN WITT REBELS & BAD TOUCH – MARCH/APRIL 2017 UK TOUR

Thursday 16 March 2017 Leeds, Brudenell

Friday 17 March 2017 Newcastle, Cluny

Saturday 18 March 2017 Glasgow, O2 ABC

Wednesday 22 March 2017 Norwich, Waterfront

Thursday 23 March 2017 Sheffield, Greystones

Friday 24 March 2017 Manchester, Ruby Lounge

Saturday 25 March 2017 Nottingham ,Bodega

Thursday 30 March 2017 Bristol, Tunnels

Friday 31 March 2017 Brighton, Haunt

Saturday 1 April 2017 Southampton, Talking Heads

Sunday 2 April 2017 Cardiff, The Globe

Friday 7 April 2017 Birmingham, O2 Academy

Saturday 8 April 2017 London, The Borderline