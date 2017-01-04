Bad Touch recruit 20-year-old guitar virtuoso – Harry Slater
Congratulations to Bad Touch who have recruited 20-year-old guitar virtuoso, Harry Slater, as their new lead guitarist. Harry replaces original guitarist, Rob Glendinning, who suggested Slater as his successor.
Rock and blues music fans will get a chance to see Slater in action with Bad Touch when they join Broken Witt Rebels in March and April for their co-headlining Planet Rock “Roadstars” UK Tour.
BROKEN WITT REBELS & BAD TOUCH – MARCH/APRIL 2017 UK TOUR
24 HOUR BOX OFFICE: 0844 478 0898 / BOOK TICKETS ONLINE VIA THE GIG CARTEL: http://bit.ly/1U8gW0W
Thursday 16 March 2017 Leeds, Brudenell
Friday 17 March 2017 Newcastle, Cluny
Saturday 18 March 2017 Glasgow, O2 ABC
Wednesday 22 March 2017 Norwich, Waterfront
Thursday 23 March 2017 Sheffield, Greystones
Friday 24 March 2017 Manchester, Ruby Lounge
Saturday 25 March 2017 Nottingham ,Bodega
Thursday 30 March 2017 Bristol, Tunnels
Friday 31 March 2017 Brighton, Haunt
Saturday 1 April 2017 Southampton, Talking Heads
Sunday 2 April 2017 Cardiff, The Globe
Friday 7 April 2017 Birmingham, O2 Academy
Saturday 8 April 2017 London, The Borderline
