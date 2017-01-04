Bad Touch recruit 20-year-old guitar virtuoso – Harry Slater

Congratulations to Bad Touch who have recruited 20-year-old guitar virtuoso, Harry Slater, as their new lead guitarist. Harry replaces original guitarist, Rob Glendinning, who suggested Slater as his successor.

 

Rock and blues music fans will get a chance to see Slater in action with Bad Touch when they join Broken Witt Rebels in March and April for their co-headlining Planet Rock “Roadstars” UK Tour.

  

BROKEN WITT REBELS & BAD TOUCH – MARCH/APRIL 2017 UK TOUR

Thursday 16 March 2017               Leeds, Brudenell
Friday 17 March 2017                     Newcastle, Cluny
Saturday 18 March 2017                Glasgow, O2 ABC
Wednesday 22 March 2017         Norwich, Waterfront
Thursday 23 March 2017               Sheffield, Greystones
Friday 24 March 2017                     Manchester, Ruby Lounge
Saturday 25 March 2017                Nottingham ,Bodega
Thursday 30 March 2017               Bristol, Tunnels
Friday 31 March 2017                     Brighton, Haunt
Saturday 1 April 2017                     Southampton, Talking Heads
Sunday 2 April 2017                        Cardiff, The Globe
Friday 7 April 2017                           Birmingham, O2 Academy
Saturday 8 April 2017                     London, The Borderline

