Courtesans – Self Release – Better Safe Than Sober

Following the release of their acclaimed debut album ’1917′ and last year’s successful Pledge Music campaign, this coming March sees the release of Courtesans stunning new E.P. ‘Better Safe Than Sober’.Blending dark pop smarts with industrial subtleties and combined with an alternative rock, trip-hop soundscape; Courtesans new E.P. is one of the first unique sonic amalgamations to be heard in 2017.

Hailing from London, England, the four members of Courtesans come together as one to deliver songs that shake up establishments, break down walls and fearlessly dare to be different amongst a plethora of carbon copy carnage.

Dark meets light, disturbing yet liberating (“We want more women to pick up instruments. Be musicians, tour managers, sound engineers and say f**k it! Don’t leave it up to the boys, but do not dumb down your femininity to be respected, be yourself and be free! We want to not only encourage women in music but for more men to accept that it is ok to look up to female artists.”); the five tracks on offer serve to be devoured and are the sound of a group set to soar.

‘Better Safe Than Sober’ is released 31st March 2017.

COURTESANS LIVE

18th February – LONDON – Electrowerkz

22nd February – LEEDS – Lending Room

23rd February – EDINBURGH – Bannermans

24th February – GLASGOW – Ivory Blacks

25th February – NEWCASTLE – Think Tank

3rd March – SOUTHEND ON SEA – Chinnerys

17th March – SOUTHAMPTON – Talking Heads

1st April – MANCHESTER – Ruby Lounge

28th April – BRIGHTON – Green Door Store

More dates to be announced.

COURTESANS ARE

Sinead La Bella – Vocals

Saffire Sanchez – Guitar

Agnes D. Jones – Bass

Vikki Frances – Drums

