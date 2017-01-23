Courtesans – Self Release – Better Safe Than Sober
Following the release of their acclaimed debut album ’1917′ and last year’s successful Pledge Music campaign, this coming March sees the release of Courtesans stunning new E.P. ‘Better Safe Than Sober’.Blending dark pop smarts with industrial subtleties and combined with an alternative rock, trip-hop soundscape; Courtesans new E.P. is one of the first unique sonic amalgamations to be heard in 2017.
Hailing from London, England, the four members of Courtesans come together as one to deliver songs that shake up establishments, break down walls and fearlessly dare to be different amongst a plethora of carbon copy carnage.
Dark meets light, disturbing yet liberating (“We want more women to pick up instruments. Be musicians, tour managers, sound engineers and say f**k it! Don’t leave it up to the boys, but do not dumb down your femininity to be respected, be yourself and be free! We want to not only encourage women in music but for more men to accept that it is ok to look up to female artists.”); the five tracks on offer serve to be devoured and are the sound of a group set to soar.
‘Better Safe Than Sober’ is released 31st March 2017.
COURTESANS LIVE
18th February – LONDON – Electrowerkz
22nd February – LEEDS – Lending Room
23rd February – EDINBURGH – Bannermans
24th February – GLASGOW – Ivory Blacks
25th February – NEWCASTLE – Think Tank
3rd March – SOUTHEND ON SEA – Chinnerys
17th March – SOUTHAMPTON – Talking Heads
1st April – MANCHESTER – Ruby Lounge
28th April – BRIGHTON – Green Door Store
More dates to be announced.
COURTESANS ARE
Sinead La Bella – Vocals
Saffire Sanchez – Guitar
Agnes D. Jones – Bass
Vikki Frances – Drums
Website - www.thecourtesans.org
Facebook - www.facebook.com/thecourtesans
Twitter - https://twitter.com/the_courtesans
You Tube / Instagram
Photo credit: Mark Bruce www.markbrucephotography.com
